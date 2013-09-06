FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares at fresh 3-month high, foreigners keep buying
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares at fresh 3-month high, foreigners keep buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher to a fresh three-month closing high as foreigners extended their buying streak to 11 sessions, though gains were capped as investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data due later on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 3.66 points - or 0.2 percent - to 1,955.31 points, the highest close since June 5. The index, which rose 3 percent last week, gained 1.5 percent this week and reached three-month highs on three days.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 423.4 billion won ($385.48 million) of local shares on Friday and 1.5 trillion won for the week.

Hyundai Steel Co rose 4.1 percent on hopes for better earnings after a new furnace at its Dangjin steel mill opens in a week.

$1 = 1098.3750 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.