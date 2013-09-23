Seoul shares seen higher on firm China, euro zone data

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to advance on Tuesday after factory activity in China and the euro zone improved, but gains are likely to be capped by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance and an approaching deadline for Congress to avoid a government shutdown. "The bullish data from China and the euro zone enhances prospects for better exports, giving more momentum to the mini-rally we have had on better capital inflows," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo. "All eyes are on how long the offshore buying streak will hold up, the key prerequisite for further rises in the main index." Foreign investors extended their net-buying to a 19th consecutive session on Monday, the longest streak since April 2011, purchasing 298.2 billion won ($277.7 million) worth of local shares. Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index released on Monday showed a reading of 52.1 in September from last month's 51.5, beating expectations of 51.9. The Chinese flash HSBC PMI climbed to 51.2 this month from August's 50.1, hitting a high not seen since March. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,009.41 on Monday when it re-opened after a three-day Chuseok traditional holiday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,701.84 -0.47% -8.070 USD/JPY 98.79 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.701 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,321.29 -0.02% -0.250 US CRUDE $103.37 -0.21% -0.220 DOW JONES 15401.38 -0.32% -49.71 ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.38% 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls on Fed officials' comments,Washington worries >Prices gain on weaker stocks, Fed remarks >Euro falls as Draghi strikes a dovish tone >Oil sheds $1/bbl on higher supplies, Iran diplomacy STOCKS TO WATCH KOLON INDUSTRIES INC Kolon Industries said on Monday it will issue 100 billion won worth of bonds with warrants, which will be used for infrastructure investments and operating funds. ($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)