FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares edge down on U.S. worries; modest foreign buying
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 6:13 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares edge down on U.S. worries; modest foreign buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors grew cautious amid uncertainties about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans to curb its stimulus programme, though losses were limited by further foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,007.10 after falling as low as 1,990.36, the lowest intraday level since Sept. 11.

Foreign investors managed to maintain their net buying streak to a 20th consecutive session, the longest since August 2009, by purchasing a modest 74.8 billion won ($69.65 million) worth of local shares.

Large-cap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1 percent on bargain hunting, following a sharp 4.6 percent drop in the previous two sessions. ($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.