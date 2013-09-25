FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares fall on U.S. jitters; large-caps weak
September 25, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares fall on U.S. jitters; large-caps weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,998.06, but off a session low of 1,988.87.

Foreign investors purchased a moderate 191.7 billion won ($178.77 million) worth of local shares, extending their net buying streak to a 21 consecutive session.

Crude oil refiners struggled, with SK Innovation Co Ltd and GS Holdings falling 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

