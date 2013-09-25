FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may fall on U.S. fiscal woes, foreign buying in focus
September 25, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may fall on U.S. fiscal woes, foreign buying in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen tracking
weaker global markets on Thursday, with investors unsettled by
the threat of a possible U.S. government shutdown next week and
as traders also focus on looming talks to raise the U.S.
government's borrowing limit.
    "U.S. fiscal uncertainties of the past have taught investors
that they must be risk averse in situations like these," said
Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.
    "The market is on track for another weaker session."
    Although the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 ended at two-week lows on Wednesday, losing 0.5 percent,
 foreign investors extended their net buying streak for a 21
consecutive session.
    If they are net buyers on Thursday that would match the
longest net buying streak in the main index's history.
    Earlier in the day, South Korea's Central Bank survey showed
the country's consumer confidence inched down to 102 in
September, a five-month low, although a reading above 100
indicates consumers are optimistic about the economy in the
coming months. 
  
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT -----------------
                    INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,692.77      -0.27%       -4.650
USD/JPY                    98.44       0.02%        0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.626        --          0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,333.20       0.02%        0.210
US CRUDE                 $102.33      -0.32%       -0.330
DOW JONES               15273.26      -0.40%       -61.33
ASIA ADRS                147.79      -0.38%        -0.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    HYUNDAI MOTOR CO  & KIA MOTORS CORP 
    Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said they are
recalling about 660,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix a faulty
brake switch, also leaving the possibility of further recalls in
other countries. 
($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

