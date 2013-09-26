Seoul index tops 2,000-level; foreigners buy for a 22nd straight day

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed above the psychologically important 2,000 point level as extended offshore buying outweighed concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to close at 2,007.32.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 22nd consecutive session by purchasing 177.3 billion won ($164.59 million) of local shares on Thursday. During the streak, foreigners have spent 8.7 trillion won in purchasing local shares.

Shipbuilders and steelmakers led the rise in the broader market, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and Hyundai Steel Co jumping 5.9 percent 3 percent, respectively leading sectors gains. ($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)