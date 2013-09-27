FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end at near 2-wk high, extend streak of weekly gains
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end at near 2-wk high, extend streak of weekly gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed up slightly on Friday and on the week, fuelled by reduced U.S. weekly jobless claims and South Korea’s firm current account surplus, despite a worrisome U.S. fiscal outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,011.80, its highest close since Sept.16. The main bourse rose a modest 0.3 percent for the week, marking a fifth consecutive winning week.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 23rd consecutive session, buying 205.3 billion won ($190.96 million) worth of local shares on Friday, and 964.7 billion for the week. The streak has seen foreigners spend almost 9 trillion won to buy local shares.

Shipbuilders rallied on the country’s firm seasonally adjusted current account surplus for August that was released earlier in the day, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rising 2.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ($1=1075.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.