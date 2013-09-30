FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen weaker on U.S. shutdown scare; China data eyed
September 30, 2013 / 11:54 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen weaker on U.S. shutdown scare; China data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Tuesday, as investors fret about a partial U.S. government
shutdown while eyeing official Chinese factory data for signs
the world's second largest economy is on a firm footing.
    "With Washington's political standoff seen extended, it is
gradually adding pressure to the equities market, pushing away
investors," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang
Hyun-gee.
    Wall Street fell after Democrats and Republicans failed to
agree on a proposal to delay President Obama's healthcare
progamme for a year in return for temporary funding of the
federal government beyond Monday, bringing the prospect of a
government shutdown nearer to reality. 
    Disappointing China factory data on Monday weighed on market
sentiment, but the official September China manufacturing
purchasing managers' index (PMI) is forecast to have expanded at
its fastest rate in 17 months, according to a Reuters poll.
 
    Foreigners were net buyers for a 24th consecutive session,
purchasing 114.2 billion won ($106.3 million) worth of local
shares on Monday, and more than 7 trillion won in September. The
buying spree has seen foreigners invest more than 9 trillion
won.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.7 percent to close at 1,996.96 points on Monday, its lowest
close since Sept. 13. The index gained 3.7 percent in September,
and 7.2 percent in the third quarter.
    Investors are also waiting on South Korea's factory data and
preliminary export, import and trade balance data due later in
the day.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,681.55       -0.6%     -10.200
USD/JPY                     98.30       0.09%       0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.615        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,329.19       0.17%       2.250
US CRUDE                  $102.32      -0.01%      -0.010
DOW JONES                15129.67      -0.84%     -128.57
ASIA ADRS                 146.21      -1.07%       -1.58
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St declines as gov't shutdown nears                   
>U.S. bonds edge up as government shutdown looms           
>Dollar little changed as hopes for U.S. budget deal rise 
>Oil drops, but pares losses on U.S. shutdown uncertainty  
   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 
    Woongjin holdings said on Monday it will sell all its shares
of Woongjin Food to Hahn & Company for 95 billion won in Nov.7.
    
    HYUNDAI CORP 
    Hyundai Corp said on Monday it decided a debt-relief worth
49.3 billion won for its affiliate Qingdao Hyundai Shipping. 
($1 = 1074.6750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
