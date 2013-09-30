Seoul shares seen weaker on U.S. shutdown scare; China data eyed

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to fall on Tuesday, as investors fret about a partial U.S. government shutdown while eyeing official Chinese factory data for signs the world's second largest economy is on a firm footing. "With Washington's political standoff seen extended, it is gradually adding pressure to the equities market, pushing away investors," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang Hyun-gee. Wall Street fell after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a proposal to delay President Obama's healthcare progamme for a year in return for temporary funding of the federal government beyond Monday, bringing the prospect of a government shutdown nearer to reality. Disappointing China factory data on Monday weighed on market sentiment, but the official September China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is forecast to have expanded at its fastest rate in 17 months, according to a Reuters poll. Foreigners were net buyers for a 24th consecutive session, purchasing 114.2 billion won ($106.3 million) worth of local shares on Monday, and more than 7 trillion won in September. The buying spree has seen foreigners invest more than 9 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to close at 1,996.96 points on Monday, its lowest close since Sept. 13. The index gained 3.7 percent in September, and 7.2 percent in the third quarter. Investors are also waiting on South Korea's factory data and preliminary export, import and trade balance data due later in the day. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,681.55 -0.6% -10.200 USD/JPY 98.30 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.615 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,329.19 0.17% 2.250 US CRUDE $102.32 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 15129.67 -0.84% -128.57 ASIA ADRS 146.21 -1.07% -1.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St declines as gov't shutdown nears >U.S. bonds edge up as government shutdown looms >Dollar little changed as hopes for U.S. budget deal rise >Oil drops, but pares losses on U.S. shutdown uncertainty STOCKS TO WATCH WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Woongjin holdings said on Monday it will sell all its shares of Woongjin Food to Hahn & Company for 95 billion won in Nov.7. HYUNDAI CORP Hyundai Corp said on Monday it decided a debt-relief worth 49.3 billion won for its affiliate Qingdao Hyundai Shipping. ($1 = 1074.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)