Seoul shares edge up on foreign inflows; US govt shutdown caps gains

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday as persistent foreign buying somewhat offset concerns stemming from a partial shutdown of the U.S. government after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.91 points to close at 1,998.87 points after touching a low of 1,991.22.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 25th consecutive session, purchasing 149.7 billion won ($139.30 million) worth of local shares on Tuesday. Institutions bought a modest 7.7 billion won, snapping a 15th consecutive session of selling.

Two of the top companies by market capitalisation outperformed broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co rising 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1074.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)