Seoul shares set to gain on foreign buying; US govt tangle seen brief
October 1, 2013 / 11:30 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares set to gain on foreign buying; US govt tangle seen brief

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to track Wall
Street higher on Wednesday, underpinned by a belief that a U.S.
government shutdown would be brief and on expectations foreign
investors will continue to pour funds into the local market.
    Global stocks held strong on Tuesday as investors largely
shrugged off the first partial shutdown of the U.S. government
in 17 years on bets that it will be short-lived. 
    "Continuous foreign inflows despite a U.S. government
shutdown indicated investors are looking at the long-term,
stemming from the market's firm fundamentals," said Hyundai
Securities analyst Bae Sung-young.
    Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent
months, extended their net buying streak to a 25th consecutive
session on Tuesday, purchasing 149.7 billion won ($139.42
million) worth of local shares on Tuesday. It brought their
total purchases for the period to a net 9.3 trillion won. 
    An industry report showed on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing
sector in September expanded at its fastest pace since April
2011, bolstering investor confidence that the world's largest
economy is on a firmer footing. 
    IBK Investment & Securities said in a note to its clients
that investors may adopt a cautious stance ahead of the market
closure on Thursday for a public holiday and the upcoming
earnings season. 
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Friday, kicking
off the quarterly earnings season.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
1.91 points to close at 1,998.87 points on Tuesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:47 GMT------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,695.00         0.8%       13.450
USD/JPY                   98.02        0.05%        0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.650          --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,288.84        0.22%        2.850
US CRUDE                $101.59       -0.44%       -0.450
DOW JONES              15191.70        0.41%        62.03
ASIA ADRS               146.70        0.34%         0.49
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rebounds as gov't shutdown seen short-lived        
>Bonds slip on gain in manufacturing as govt shuts down    
>Dollar off 8-mth low as data mutes US government shutdown 
>Oil prices lower as U.S. government remains shut down     
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    KIA MOTORS CORP 
    Kia Motors said late on Tuesday it plans to offer an
electric version on one of its model lines in the U.S. by next
year. Meanwhile Kia's September total sales declined a
year-on-year 9.7 percent.  
    
($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
