FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end steady ahead of holiday;chipmakers up, autos fall
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end steady ahead of holiday;chipmakers up, autos fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended little changed on Wednesday as foreign buying and a rally in memory chip makers were countered by a cautious mood amid a U.S. government shutdown and ahead of a holiday on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was almost flat, up 0.03 percent to close at 1,999.47 points. Local markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday and reopen on Friday.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 26th consecutive session, purchasing 228.5 billion won ($212.81 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 9.6 trillion won.

Memory chip makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc advanced 2.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively, buoyed by a sharp price rise in memory chips.

On the downside, Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp dropped 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, as overall September sales for both automakers fell significantly from a year ago. ($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.