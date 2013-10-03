FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower on US woes; focus on Samsung Q3 earnings
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower on US woes; focus on Samsung Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to weaken
on Friday on concerns that an extended U.S. government shutdown
could harm the world's largest economy.
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to be an
early focus after the tech giant estimated that third-quarter
operating profit rose 25 percent to a record 10.1 trillion won
($9.40 billion) as a strong recovery in memory chip sales
countered weakening earnings growth at its mobile devices
business.  
    U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that a
budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much
more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit.
  
    "An extended shutdown and concerns on the debt ceiling fight
are factors that are affecting sentiment and the real economy,"
said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak. "Uncertainty 
around the U.S. may weaken the solidity of foreign inflows." 
    Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent
months, extended their net buying streak to a 26th consecutive
session on Wednesday, purchasing 228.5 billion won ($212.76
million) worth of local shares. It brought their total purchases
for the period to a net 9.6 trillion won.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
almost flat on Wednesday, up a mere 0.03 percent to 1,999.47.
Local markets were shut on Thursday for a public holiday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------
                  INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,678.66       -0.9%     -15.210
USD/JPY                     97.23      -0.01%      -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.605        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,315.15      -0.12%      -1.540
US CRUDE                  $103.03      -0.27%      -0.280
DOW JONES                14996.48      -0.90%     -136.66
ASIA ADRS                 146.30      -0.21%       -0.31
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends lower as shutdown continues for third day     
>U.S. bonds rise as investors wait out budget stalemate    
>Dollar stumble to 8month low as U.S gov't shutdown linger 
>Oil falls on U.S. government shutdown, despite storm      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC 
    Cheil Industries said on late Wednesday it will issue
corporate bills worth 170 billion won for acquiring a German
company Novaled.
($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.