Seoul shares seen lower on US woes; focus on Samsung Q3 earnings

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to weaken on Friday on concerns that an extended U.S. government shutdown could harm the world's largest economy. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to be an early focus after the tech giant estimated that third-quarter operating profit rose 25 percent to a record 10.1 trillion won ($9.40 billion) as a strong recovery in memory chip sales countered weakening earnings growth at its mobile devices business. U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that a budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit. "An extended shutdown and concerns on the debt ceiling fight are factors that are affecting sentiment and the real economy," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak. "Uncertainty around the U.S. may weaken the solidity of foreign inflows." Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent months, extended their net buying streak to a 26th consecutive session on Wednesday, purchasing 228.5 billion won ($212.76 million) worth of local shares. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 9.6 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed almost flat on Wednesday, up a mere 0.03 percent to 1,999.47. Local markets were shut on Thursday for a public holiday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,678.66 -0.9% -15.210 USD/JPY 97.23 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.605 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,315.15 -0.12% -1.540 US CRUDE $103.03 -0.27% -0.280 DOW JONES 14996.48 -0.90% -136.66 ASIA ADRS 146.30 -0.21% -0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends lower as shutdown continues for third day >U.S. bonds rise as investors wait out budget stalemate >Dollar stumble to 8month low as U.S gov't shutdown linger >Oil falls on U.S. government shutdown, despite storm STOCKS TO WATCH CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC Cheil Industries said on late Wednesday it will issue corporate bills worth 170 billion won for acquiring a German company Novaled. ($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)