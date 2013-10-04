FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end down on U.S. jitters, down for the week
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 6:23 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares end down on U.S. jitters, down for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended marginally lower on Friday and for the week, fuelled by jitters on unresolved U.S. budget standoff, raising fears it could have serious repercussion in the world’s largest economy, but persistent foreign buying capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,996.98. KOSPI slipped 0.7 percent for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 27th consecutive session, purchasing 413.9 billion won ($385.38 million) worth of local shares on Friday. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 10 trillion won.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended flat as the company is expected to post a record 10.1 trillion won July-September earnings, while shipbuilders struggled on profit-taking with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling 2.7 percent. ($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.