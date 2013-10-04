Seoul shares end down on U.S. jitters, down for the week

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended marginally lower on Friday and for the week, fuelled by jitters on unresolved U.S. budget standoff, raising fears it could have serious repercussion in the world’s largest economy, but persistent foreign buying capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,996.98. KOSPI slipped 0.7 percent for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 27th consecutive session, purchasing 413.9 billion won ($385.38 million) worth of local shares on Friday. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 10 trillion won.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended flat as the company is expected to post a record 10.1 trillion won July-September earnings, while shipbuilders struggled on profit-taking with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling 2.7 percent. ($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)