S.Korean shares close at 3-week low on U.S. budget, debt worries
October 7, 2013 / 6:13 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares close at 3-week low on U.S. budget, debt worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended at their lowest level in three weeks on Monday as a U.S. budget standoff dragged on, but persistent foreign inflows capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to 1,994.42 points, the lowest close since Sept. 13.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 28th consecutive session, purchasing 226.3 billion won ($211.43 million) worth of local shares on Monday. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 10.2 trillion won.

Tech shares outperformed the broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc rising 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, while automakers were hit by profit taking, with Hyundai Motor Co falling 0.8 percent.

$1 = 1070.3250 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill

