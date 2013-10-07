Seoul shares seen lower on US budget impasse; tech shares eyed

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to track global markets lower on Tuesday, as investors fret about a week-long U.S. government shutdown, with deadlocked policymakers only 10 days from a critical need to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. "The fall, however, could be limited if the rise in tech shares hold up, and foreign inflows continue," said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has been supported around the 2,000 mark for the past month on buying from foreign investors. Since Friday, slightly better than forecast third-quarter earnings from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also underpinned the market. The index ended 0.1 percent lower at 1,994.42 on Monday, its lowest close since Sept.13. Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 28th consecutive session on Monday, purchasing 226.3 billion won ($211 million) worth of local shares. That brought their total purchases for the period to a net 10.2 trillion won. Samsung, LG Electronics Inc and SK Hynix Inc all rose over 1 percent on Monday. Shipping issues such as Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may outperform the broader market after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, posted a 1.5 percent gain overnight. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,676.12 -0.85% -14.380 USD/JPY 96.66 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.630 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,321.81 0.04% 0.520 US CRUDE $103.13 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 14936.24 -0.90% -136.34 ASIA ADRS 145.26 -1.33% -1.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls as no progress seen to resolve shutdown >Prices up as U.S. govt shutdown seen hurting economy >Dollar falls, pressured by U.S. budget deadlock >Brent rises,U.S. oil recoups losses after pipeline resumes STOCKS TO WATCH LG ELECTRONICS INC LG DISPLAY CO LTD LG Electronics' display unit, LG Display, said on Monday it will start mass production of curved smartphone displays as the South Korean phone maker plans to launch a smartphone with the new screens next month to catch bigger rival Samsung Electronics. KTB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO LTD KTB Investment is to carry out a large-scale restructuring that could result in 30 percent of its workforce being laid off, according to local media on Monday. ($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)