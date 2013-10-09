FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound; options expiries eyed
October 9, 2013 / 11:33 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound; options expiries eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to hold a
narrow range on Thursday as investors await progress on the U.S.
fiscal deadlock amid signs of a more positive tone, while
options expiries may add to pressure on the market.
    "The U.S. fiscal impasse is a familiar issue but is still
the main source of uncertainty in risk markets, as we saw with
U.S. stocks on Wednesday," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at
Hanyang Securities.
    "Coupled with the options expiry Thursday, the cue from
Washington is expected to offset the U.S. Federal Reserve news,"
he added.
    Wall Street edged higher overnight, welcoming the nomination
of Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the U.S.
central bank amid expectations she will maintain economic
stimulus.   
    The market was buoyed by signs of a possible break in the
U.S. fiscal impasse as Republicans and Democrats floated the
possibility of a short-term increase in the debt limit to allow
time for broader negotiations on the budget. President Obama
also began inviting lawmakers from both parties to discuss the
government shutdown and raising the debt limit. 
    Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent
months, extended their net buying streak to a 29th consecutive
session on Tuesday, purchasing a modest 77.2 billion won ($71.9
million) worth of local shares. The buying took their total
purchases for the period to a net 10.3 trillion won.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,002.76 on Tuesday. Local markets were closed
on Wednesday for a public holiday.
    South Korea's central bank will announce its base rate
 later on Thursday, and is expected to keep interest
rates unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey
found. 

    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT ------------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,656.40       0.06%        0.950
USD/JPY                   97.40       0.07%        0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.661        --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,305.66      -0.07%       -0.930
US CRUDE                $101.45      -0.16%       -0.160
DOW JONES              14802.98       0.18%        26.45
ASIA ADRS               145.72       1.57%         2.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow,S&P 500 end modestly higher on hopeful signs in impasse 
>Prices dip as focus remains on Washington                 
>Dollar rises from eight-month low on Yellen, Fed minutes 
>Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse            
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SK INNOVATION CO LTD 
    The South Korean crude refiner is set to ramp up
straight-run fuel oil imports from Europe, cutting costs for the
company and giving it more control and flexibility in chartering
tankers. 
($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
