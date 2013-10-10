FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares flat on options expiry; foreign inflows continue
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares flat on options expiry; foreign inflows continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended flat in choppy trade on Thursday, as downward pressures from expiring local options offset foreign buying and hopes that U.S. lawmakers can end their fiscal standoff.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.1 percent to 2,001.40 points, sustaining the psychologically important 2,000 level for a second day.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 30th consecutive session by purchasing 140.2 billion won ($130.6 million) of local shares. Their total purchases for the period are a net 10.8 trillion won.

Automakers and tech shares underpinned the main index, with Hyundai Motor Co and SK Hynix Inc rising 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Insurance shares pulled the market down. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd fell 3.3 percent. ($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.