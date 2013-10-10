FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares may rise, cautiously optimistic on Washington deal
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may rise, cautiously optimistic on Washington deal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on
Friday on hopes of a resolution to the U.S. debt impasse, but
investors are likely to be cautious amid conflicting signals on
whether politicians would agree to a deal to avert a U.S. debt
default.
    House Republican leaders on Thursday offered a plan to
extend the government's borrowing authority for several weeks,
and the White House said it would consider the proposal,
sparking a big rally on Wall Street. 
    The New York Times later reported President Barack Obama had
rejected the plan, but Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama
had neither accepted or rejected the proposal. 
  
    U.S. stock index futures fell on the confusing signals out
of Washington, suggesting investors will remain cautious until a
deal is confirmed. 
    "Although a temporary measure, progress in Washington
certainly opens up a door for investors to slowly chase riskier
assets," said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities.
    Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent
months, extended their net buying streak to a 30th consecutive
session on Thursday, purchasing 140.3 billion won ($130.66
million) worth of local shares. The buying took their total
purchases for the period to a net 10.8 trillion won.
    Ko also said that memory chipmaker SK Hynix will likely
extend its gains in the near-term as spot prices for DRAM memory
chips have jumped more than 35 percent since a fire in September
damaged a memory chip plant in China owned by the company.
   SK Hynix has risen around 22 percent since the fire occurred
in Sept.4.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
almost flat on Thursday, off just 0.07 percent at 2,001.40. The
main index has tacked on 0.2 percent for the week so far.
    Earlier in the day South Korean central bank said its import
prices in September fell at the fastest pace since May this year
on an annual basis as the won rose and crude oil prices fell.
 

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:    40
GMT------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,692.56        2.18%       36.160
USD/JPY                   98.08       -0.07%       -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.683         --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,287.29        0.13%        1.720
US CRUDE                $102.68       -0.32%       -0.330
DOW JONES              15126.07        2.18%       323.09
ASIA ADRS               147.89        1.49%         2.17
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Markets choppy on conflicting signals on U.S. debt deal 
>Bets on Washington deal trigger Wall Street rally          
>Market ends mixed as 30-year bond auction draws buyers    
>Dollar higher as hopes rise of U.S. debt ceiling deal    
>Oil gains sharply on U.S. gov't deal hope, supply fears   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD 
    Doosan Heavy is expected to buy 51 percent of Italian power
engineering company Ansaldo Energia from Italy's state-backed
fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) at a premium, a report on
Thursday revealed. 
    
    DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD 
    Daewoo Engineering said it will raise 200 billion won in
short-term debt to fund constructions in Singapore's Bendemeer
Condominium and Malaysia's Matrade Center.
($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.