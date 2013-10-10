Seoul shares may rise, cautiously optimistic on Washington deal

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Friday on hopes of a resolution to the U.S. debt impasse, but investors are likely to be cautious amid conflicting signals on whether politicians would agree to a deal to avert a U.S. debt default. House Republican leaders on Thursday offered a plan to extend the government's borrowing authority for several weeks, and the White House said it would consider the proposal, sparking a big rally on Wall Street. The New York Times later reported President Barack Obama had rejected the plan, but Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama had neither accepted or rejected the proposal. U.S. stock index futures fell on the confusing signals out of Washington, suggesting investors will remain cautious until a deal is confirmed. "Although a temporary measure, progress in Washington certainly opens up a door for investors to slowly chase riskier assets," said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent months, extended their net buying streak to a 30th consecutive session on Thursday, purchasing 140.3 billion won ($130.66 million) worth of local shares. The buying took their total purchases for the period to a net 10.8 trillion won. Ko also said that memory chipmaker SK Hynix will likely extend its gains in the near-term as spot prices for DRAM memory chips have jumped more than 35 percent since a fire in September damaged a memory chip plant in China owned by the company. SK Hynix has risen around 22 percent since the fire occurred in Sept.4. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed almost flat on Thursday, off just 0.07 percent at 2,001.40. The main index has tacked on 0.2 percent for the week so far. Earlier in the day South Korean central bank said its import prices in September fell at the fastest pace since May this year on an annual basis as the won rose and crude oil prices fell. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.56 2.18% 36.160 USD/JPY 98.08 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.683 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,287.29 0.13% 1.720 US CRUDE $102.68 -0.32% -0.330 DOW JONES 15126.07 2.18% 323.09 ASIA ADRS 147.89 1.49% 2.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Markets choppy on conflicting signals on U.S. debt deal >Bets on Washington deal trigger Wall Street rally >Market ends mixed as 30-year bond auction draws buyers >Dollar higher as hopes rise of U.S. debt ceiling deal >Oil gains sharply on U.S. gov't deal hope, supply fears STOCKS TO WATCH DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD Doosan Heavy is expected to buy 51 percent of Italian power engineering company Ansaldo Energia from Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) at a premium, a report on Thursday revealed. DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD Daewoo Engineering said it will raise 200 billion won in short-term debt to fund constructions in Singapore's Bendemeer Condominium and Malaysia's Matrade Center. ($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)