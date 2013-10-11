FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean shares at 7-mth closing high, gain for the week
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares at 7-mth closing high, gain for the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended at their highest closing level in seven months on Friday, buoyed by further foreign buying and hopes that squabbling U.S. politicians may be able to avert a potential debt default.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 2,024.90 points, its highest close since Feb.28. KOSPI gained 1.4 percent for the week.

It slightly outperformed regional markets as the MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding Japan, which was up 1.2 percent this week.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 31st consecutive session by purchasing 163.1 billion won ($151.90 million) worth of local shares on Friday.

It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 11 trillion won, while institutions snapped a 21 consecutive session of selling by purchasing 131.9 billion won to underpin the main index.

Banks and securities advanced the most, with Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd rising 5.4 percent and 4 percent, respectively, to outperform sector peers and the broader market. ($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.