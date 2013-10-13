Seoul shares seen edging up, investors cautious as US debt deal eyed

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Monday after Wall Street finished stronger last week, but investors are likely to remain cautious until politicians in Washington strike a deal to avert a possible U.S. debt default. "If the U.S. successfully averts a debt default before Thursday's deadline and China GDP comes out strong, the main bourse may exceed the 2,050 point level by the end of the week," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo. China is set to release its third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Friday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 7.8 percent rise. On Saturday, China reported that exports dropped 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, underscoring concerns about global demand. China is South Korea's biggest export market. While Wall Street closed higher on Friday, U.S. stock index futures fell in early trade on Monday as Washington politicians were yet to strike a deal to break the two-week long budget impasses. Analysts expect the Seoul market will continue to be supported by foreign buying interest. Offshore investors extended their buying streak to a 31st consecutive session by purchasing 163.2 billion won ($152.32 million) worth of local shares on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 2,024.90 points On Friday, its highest close since Feb.28. The KOSPI gained 1.4 percent for the week. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,703.20 0.63% 10.640 USD/JPY 98.29 -0.27% -0.270 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.691 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,273.81 0.10% 1.220 US CRUDE $101.45 -0.56% -0.570 DOW JONES 15237.11 0.73% 111.04 ASIA ADRS 149.68 1.21% 1.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends up on hopes of debt solution in Washington >Debt ceiling fears move out to late Nov/Dec bills >Yen rally as investors seek safe haven from US debt worry >Oil ends lower as U.S. budget fight continues STOCKS TO WATCH KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) South Korea's state-run gas company said on Friday its domestic gas sales in September rose 11.2 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 1071.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)