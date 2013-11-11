FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Seoul shares at a 2-mth low on Fed jitters, foreign selling
November 11, 2013

REFILE-Seoul shares at a 2-mth low on Fed jitters, foreign selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adding dropped percentage in final paragraph)

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares shed initial gains and closed at their lowest level in more than two months on Monday, as jitters that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon trim its stimulus hit both domestic and foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.4 percent at 1,977.30 points, its weakest close since Sept. 9. The main index slid for a sixth straight session.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 71.9 billion won ($67.51 million) of local shares, a sixth consecutive session of net selling after a record streak of 44 days of buying.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for nearly 18 percent of KOSPI, aided the main index by gaining 1.3 percent on bargain hunting after last week’s 6 percent drop.

$1 = 1064.9500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
