Seoul shares rebound from 2-mth closing low, large caps rise
November 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares rebound from 2-mth closing low, large caps rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed higher on Tuesday, halting a six session fall buoyed by bargain hunting on large caps such as Samsung Electronics, while the market sought further clues on the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,995.48 points after climbing as high as 2,000.41 and briefly regaining the psychologically important 2,000-point level.

Offshore investors repositioned as net sellers, offloading a net 3 billion won ($2.80 million) of local shares. Tuesday extended their net selling streak to a seventh consecutive session after a record streak of 44 days of buying.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in the KOSPI, supported the main index by gaining 2 percent while Naver Corp, the country’s largest web portal provider, jumped 5.9 percent. ($1 = 1072.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

