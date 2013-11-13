FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall to more than 2-month closing low on Fed jitters
November 13, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares fall to more than 2-month closing low on Fed jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to their lowest close in more than two months on Wednesday, as investors cut risk on persisting worries the Federal Reserve may reduce its stimulus programme in December.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.6 percent at 1,963.56 points, its weakest close since Sept. 6 and biggest one-day fall by percentage since July 3.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 196.4 billion won ($183.32 million) of local shares on Wednesday to pressure the main bourse, positioning as sellers for the eighth consecutive session following a record of 44 straight sessions of net buying.

Risk-averse investors rotated into classic defensive plays such as telecoms, lifting both SK Telecom Co Ltd and KT Corp by 0.9 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 2.5 percent as some investors locked in profits. It had risen a total of 3.2 percent the two previous sessions. ($1 = 1071.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)

