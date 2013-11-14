Seoul shares seen edging up, flow of foreign capitals eyed

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen tracking global markets higher on Friday, buoyed by signals the U.S. central bank will maintain its stimulative monetary policy, but diminished interest from offshore investors may limit gains. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee she would press forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in place. "The main obstacle for the market is concern over any U.S. tapering. This is gradually easing and should help the market rebound from its recent correction," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 1,967.56 points, but is still down 0.9 percent so far this week after a 2.7 percent decline last week. "Foreign inflows are key in the market's rebound but their dwindling preference for emerging markets, including South Korea, is not expected to turnaround in an instant," added Lee. Offshore investors sold a net 70 billion won ($65.6 million) of local shares on Thursday, marking the ninth consecutive session of net sales. However, easing concerns over any imminent Fed tapering should help the won appreciate in coming days, and the prospect of foreign currency gains could lure back offshore investors, analysts said. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:47 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48% 8.620 USD/JPY 100.07 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.693 -- -0.057 SPOT GOLD $1,286.79 -0.02% -0.220 US CRUDE $93.76 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15876.22 0.35% 54.59 ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.42% 0.62 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow,S&P500 end at records after Yellen hearing; Cisco sink >U.S. bond prices rise as Yellen backs current stimulus >Dollar bounces back as dovish Yellen provide no surprise >Brent rises on Fed expectations, Libya STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD Samsung Life Insurance said on Thursday it recorded 284.9 billion won in operating profit for the July-September quarter, down 19.2 percent on a year ago. MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO LTD The South Korean brokerage firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its operating profit for the July-September quarter fell 2.1 percent from a year ago to 44.8 billion won. ($1 = 1067.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)