Seoul shares move back above 2,000 on relief over Fed outlook
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares move back above 2,000 on relief over Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares had their best day in four months on Friday as remarks by Janet Yellen, the nominee to chair the U.S. Federal Reserve, bolstered risk appetites.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.9 percent at 2,005.64 after its biggest gain since July 11 took it back over the psychologically important 2,000 level.

The KOSPI finished the week with a 1 percent gain. Last week it fell 2.7 percent.

Foreign investors picked up a net 49.3 billion won ($46.17 million) of local shares to snap a nine-day net selling streak, while institutions bought a net 187.9 billion won, the most since July 30.

Bank and shipbuilding shares gained the most, with Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd jumping 6.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

$1 = 1067.9000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

