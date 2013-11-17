FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up for a 3rd day on back of U.S., China
November 17, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen up for a 3rd day on back of U.S., China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to rise
for a third straight session on Monday, as global equities
pushed higher on remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
nominee and China's market-friendly fiscal reform pledge.
    "Macroeconomic uncertainties in two of South Korea's largest
export markets have somewhat cleared ahead of year-end shopping
season, easing a risk aversion stance by investors," said Kim
Sung-hwan, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.
    Foreign investors picked up a net 60.5 billion won ($56.9
million) of local shares to snap a nine-day net selling streak
on Friday, while institutions bought a net 186.4 billion won,
the most since July 30. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.9 percent at 2,005.64 after its biggest gain since July 11
took it back over the psychologically important 2,000 level. The
KOSPI finished the week with a 1 percent gain.
    Janet Yellen, now the Fed's vice chair, defended the U.S.
central bank's steps to spur economic growth, ensuring prolonged
U.S. stimulus to bolster risk appetite round the globe.
 
    Meanwhile the detailed announcement of China's plenum
meeting results is seen carrying Chinese equities higher in
coming weeks, after Beijing government promised the most
sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.
 
    South Korean central bank data on Monday showed producer
prices fell at a slower annual rate in October compared to the
previous month, marking the 13th consecutive month of easing
factory-gate inflation. 

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41GMT-------------------
                 INSTRUMENT         LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,798.18        0.42%    7.560
USD/JPY                     100.25        0.07%    0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.703         --      0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,289.84       -0.03%   -0.350
US CRUDE                    $93.76        0.00%    0.000
DOW JONES                 15961.70        0.54%    85.48
ASIA ADRS                  150.93        1.70%     2.53
---------------------------------------------------------------
    
>Dow, S&P close at new highs; Exxon Mobil leads Dow        
>U.S. bonds little changed as post-Yellen rally fades     
>Dollar, yen weaken after Yellen testimony               
>Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs       

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    POSCO 
    The South Korean steelmaker announced its chief executive
Chung Joon-yang's resignation on Friday, and said it plans to
form a CEO nomination committee that will recommend a candidate
at its shareholers meeting scheduled in March. 
    
    HYUNDAI ROTEM CO 
    Hyundai Rotem in a regulatory filing on Friday said it has 
agreed an 89 billion won contract with Busan Transportation
Corporation to manufacture and renovate 102 trains by Dec. 31
2017. 
($1 = 1063.4500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
