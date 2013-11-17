Seoul shares seen up for a 3rd day on back of U.S., China

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to rise for a third straight session on Monday, as global equities pushed higher on remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee and China's market-friendly fiscal reform pledge. "Macroeconomic uncertainties in two of South Korea's largest export markets have somewhat cleared ahead of year-end shopping season, easing a risk aversion stance by investors," said Kim Sung-hwan, a market analyst at Bookook Securities. Foreign investors picked up a net 60.5 billion won ($56.9 million) of local shares to snap a nine-day net selling streak on Friday, while institutions bought a net 186.4 billion won, the most since July 30. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.9 percent at 2,005.64 after its biggest gain since July 11 took it back over the psychologically important 2,000 level. The KOSPI finished the week with a 1 percent gain. Janet Yellen, now the Fed's vice chair, defended the U.S. central bank's steps to spur economic growth, ensuring prolonged U.S. stimulus to bolster risk appetite round the globe. Meanwhile the detailed announcement of China's plenum meeting results is seen carrying Chinese equities higher in coming weeks, after Beijing government promised the most sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades. South Korean central bank data on Monday showed producer prices fell at a slower annual rate in October compared to the previous month, marking the 13th consecutive month of easing factory-gate inflation. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,798.18 0.42% 7.560 USD/JPY 100.25 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.703 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,289.84 -0.03% -0.350 US CRUDE $93.76 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15961.70 0.54% 85.48 ASIA ADRS 150.93 1.70% 2.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P close at new highs; Exxon Mobil leads Dow >U.S. bonds little changed as post-Yellen rally fades >Dollar, yen weaken after Yellen testimony >Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs STOCKS TO WATCH POSCO The South Korean steelmaker announced its chief executive Chung Joon-yang's resignation on Friday, and said it plans to form a CEO nomination committee that will recommend a candidate at its shareholers meeting scheduled in March. HYUNDAI ROTEM CO Hyundai Rotem in a regulatory filing on Friday said it has agreed an 89 billion won contract with Busan Transportation Corporation to manufacture and renovate 102 trains by Dec. 31 2017. ($1 = 1063.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)