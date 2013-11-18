FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares at 2-wk closing high, auto shares rally
November 18, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares at 2-wk closing high, auto shares rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares climbed to their highest closing level in two-weeks on Monday as risk sentiment remained high on market-friendly Chinese fiscal reform pledges and the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,010.81, the highest close since Nov.5.

Institutions picked up a net 60.2 billion won ($56.61 million) to support the broader index, but foreign investors offloaded 17.9 billion won to cap further gains.

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd underpinned the main index by gaining 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1063.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Ron Popeski)

