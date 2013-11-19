Seoul shares at 3-week closing high, foreign inflows support

SEOUL, Nov 19 - Seoul shares rose to their highest closing level in three weeks on Tuesday, marking a fourth straight winning session as China’s market-friendly economic reform plan continued to bolster risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1 percent at 2,031.64, its highest close since Nov. 1.

Offshore investors purchased a net 248.1 billion won ($234.51 million) to support the broader index, their most since Oct. 23.

State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped 6.9 percent after announcing an average 5.4 percent rise in electricity prices.