Seoul shares at 3-week closing high, foreign inflows support
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares at 3-week closing high, foreign inflows support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 - Seoul shares rose to their highest closing level in three weeks on Tuesday, marking a fourth straight winning session as China’s market-friendly economic reform plan continued to bolster risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1 percent at 2,031.64, its highest close since Nov. 1.

Offshore investors purchased a net 248.1 billion won ($234.51 million) to support the broader index, their most since Oct. 23.

State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped 6.9 percent after announcing an average 5.4 percent rise in electricity prices.

$1 = 1057.9500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair

