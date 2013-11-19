Seoul shares seen treading water as investors eye Fed minutes

SEOUL, Month date (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely to hold a narrow trading band on Wednesday after a four-day winning streak, as investors take a breather and await the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting.

“The index today is expected to show limited movement as traders will remain observant ahead of the minutes,” said a note from HMC Investment Securities to clients.

“Trading will also be constrained by investor caution after the KOSPI’s recent gains.”

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,031.64 points, its highest close since Nov. 1 and marking a fourth day of gains.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 248.2 billion won ($235.1 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Tuesday and are expected to continue buying as the won keeps firming against the dollar, analysts said.

“The selloff we saw this month from foreigners was due to local authorities’ warning they would intervene in the foreign exchange market which led to offshore profit-taking,” said Jeon Ji-won, an economist at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul.

A strengthening won and improving local exports would lead to further foreign stock purchases, he said.

World stock markets dipped overnight on a lack of catalysts and amid signs of tepid economic growth.

The OECD cut its 2014 forecast for global economic growth to 3.6 percent from 4.0 percent, saying slowing emerging markets are dragging on the world’s economic recovery and advanced countries are struggling to pick up the slack.

The Fed is due to release the minutes of its October meeting at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, with investors looking for clues on the timing of any tapering of economic stimulus.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:45 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,787.87 -0.2% -3.660 USD/JPY 100.17 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.712 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD $1,274.64 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $93.34 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15967.03 -0.06% -8.99 ASIA ADRS 150.47 -0.66% -1.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- Dow, S&P retreat for second day; Best Buy weighs >U.S. bond prices fall on Bunds, corporate supply >Dollar dips as China plans to make yuan more flexible >Brent sheds $1 a barrel on Iran talks, Libya exports

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO)

The state-run facility is expected to extend its gains from Tuesday after the government announced an average 5.4 percent rise in electricity prices, which is expected to cut losses for the power company. ($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)