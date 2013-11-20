FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares snap 4-day rally on profit-taking, foreign selling
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares snap 4-day rally on profit-taking, foreign selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For midday report, double-click )

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak as foreign investors locked in profits, with the market failing to gain support from comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signalling commitment to its ultra-easy policy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,017.24 points, slipping from a three-week closing high marked in the previous session.

Foreigners sold a net 144.3 billion won ($136.7 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, pressuring the local index. ($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.