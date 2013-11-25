FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares gain for 2nd straight day; foreign buying support
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 25, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares gain for 2nd straight day; foreign buying support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher for a second straight session on Monday, helped by easing worries over the outlook for U.S. stimulus and a nuclear deal struck between Iran and six world powers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,015.98 points, adding to Friday’s 0.6 percent gain.

Foreign investors broke a two-session selling streak and bought a net 88.3 billion won ($83.28 million) worth of shares, buttressing the main board.

The construction industry led sectoral gains, responding to receding tensions in the Middle East region following the Iran deal. Byucksan Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd soared 14.9 percent and 15 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1060.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

