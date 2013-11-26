FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Seoul shares rise for 3rd day, foreign buying supports
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Seoul shares rise for 3rd day, foreign buying supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched higher on Tuesday to mark a third straight session of gains, buoyed by rises in telecommunication shares like SK Telecom Co Ltd and as foreign buying added support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,022.64 points on Tuesday. The benchmark has gained more than 1.5 percent over its three-day rise.

Offshore investors bought a net 23 billion won ($21.7 million) of local shares.

Telecoms benefited from demand for defensive stocks, with SK Telecom rising 2.3 percent and LG Uplus Corp advancing 1.9 percent. ($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.