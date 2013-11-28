FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares at more than 4-wk closing high on U.S. consumer survey
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 28, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares at more than 4-wk closing high on U.S. consumer survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than four weeks on Thursday as an upbeat U.S. consumer survey bolstered hopes of increased sales for South Korean exporters in the world’s largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,045.77 points, its highest close since Oct. 30.

It was the KOSPI’s fifth straight session of gains.

Foreign investors purchased a net 155.4 billion won ($146.46 million) worth of local shares, while institutions bought a net 262.6 billion won, their most since July 11, buttressing the main index.

Tech shares rallied on heightened risk appetite, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc rising 1.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 1 percent as the yen continued to weaken, raising concerns of a disadvantage in price competitiveness against its Japanese rivals in overseas markets. ($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

