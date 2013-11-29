FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end slightly down, but post gain for 5th month
November 29, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end slightly down, but post gain for 5th month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed marginally down on Friday following profit-taking by retail and institutional investors, but eked out their fifth straight posted monthly gain, the longest streak in nearly three years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.04 percent for the day at 2,044.87 points, ending a five-session rally. But it gained 0.73 percent in November, setting the longest run of winning months since January 2011.

Foreign investors were net buyers of South Korean stocks, helping offset selling by retail and institutional investors. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

