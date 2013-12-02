FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares end lower on profit taking, ahead of U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed lower on Monday as investors locked in gains from a recent 5-day rally ahead of key U.S. economic data that could give clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,030.78 points on Monday after hitting 2,052.88 during the session, its highest since Oct.31.

Institutions offloaded a net 214.4 billion won ($202.59 million) of local shares, weighing on the main index, while foreign investors bought a net 55.5 billion won worth of local shares, extending their net buying streak to a sixth session.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, fell 1.8 percent following a 7.2 percent rise in November, its best monthly performance since December 2012. ($1 = 1058.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
