S.Korea shares close lower for 3rd straight day, autos tumble

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. economic indicators raised fears that the Federal Reserve could start winding down its stimulus as soon as this month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.1 percent at 2,009.36 points. It has lost 1.8 percent in the past three sessions, following a recent 2.5 percent rise.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 66.1 billion won ($62.52 million) worth of local shares, snapping a six-day net buying streak.

Hyundai Motor Co dropped 4.2 percent, its sharpest daily percentage loss since July 12, on weak sales in November and the depreciating yen. Its affiliate Kia Motors Corp plunged 5.2 percent. ($1 = 1057.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)