FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares close lower for 3rd straight day, autos tumble
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares close lower for 3rd straight day, autos tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. economic indicators raised fears that the Federal Reserve could start winding down its stimulus as soon as this month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.1 percent at 2,009.36 points. It has lost 1.8 percent in the past three sessions, following a recent 2.5 percent rise.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 66.1 billion won ($62.52 million) worth of local shares, snapping a six-day net buying streak.

Hyundai Motor Co dropped 4.2 percent, its sharpest daily percentage loss since July 12, on weak sales in November and the depreciating yen. Its affiliate Kia Motors Corp plunged 5.2 percent. ($1 = 1057.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.