S.Korea shares inch down to 3-wk closing low, fall for a 5th day
December 5, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares inch down to 3-wk closing low, fall for a 5th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday to close at their lowest in three weeks after robust U.S. data raised speculation on when the Federal Reserve will begin trimming its stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,984.77 points on Thursday, its lowest close since Nov. 14.

Foreign investors were sellers for a third straight session, offloading a net 320.3 billion won ($302.06 million) worth of local shares, but bargain hunting by pension funds capped further losses.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 0.6 percent following a three-day slide, while LG Chem Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp advanced 2.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, on prospects of improved earnings. ($1 = 1060.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

