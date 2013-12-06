FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares down for 6th day; biggest weekly fall in more than 5 months
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares down for 6th day; biggest weekly fall in more than 5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight day on Friday as investors awaited U.S. job data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,980,41 points, its lowest close since Nov. 14.

KOSPI fell 3.2 percent for the week, snapping its three-week winning streak and its worst weekly performance since end of June

Foreign investors offloaded a net 98.1 billion won ($92.59 million) worth of local shares, extending their net selling streak to a fourth session.

Information technology shares rallied in the subdued market on the back of Naver Corp, which rose 5 percent to move pass Kia Motors Corp for the sixth largest component in KOSPI. ($1 = 1059.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.