Seoul shares close at near 2-wk high, China flash PMI caps

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose for a second session on Monday, closing at a near two-week high as foreigners bought up bargains but a survey highlighting weakness in China’s manufacturing sector limited the stock market’s gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,945.55 points on Monday, its highest closing level since March 11.

Offshore investors turned net buyers after 10 straight days of selling, purchasing 37.9 billion won ($35 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Monday. ($1 = 1080.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)