S.Korea shares end lower on renewed concerns about global growth

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, after disappointing manufacturing surveys from the United States added to growing fears about global economic growth prospects and reduced appetite for riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,941.25 points.

Foreigners were net sellers of 87 billion won ($80.72 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, contributing to the decline. ($1 = 1077.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)