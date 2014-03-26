FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares have best day in more than a month on growth hopes
March 26, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Seoul shares have best day in more than a month on growth hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares notched their biggest one-day gain in more than a month on Wednesday as investors were cheered by encouraging U.S. economic data and by hopes China will introduce policies to stem lagging growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,964.31 points, marking its biggest daily advance since Feb. 21. Earlier in the session, the index reached its highest intraday level since March 10.

Institutions and foreigners snapped up 212.7 billion won ($197.06 million) and 80.6 billion won of South Korean stocks, buoying the main bourse. ($1 = 1079.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)

