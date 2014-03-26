Seoul shares have best day in more than a month on growth hopes

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares notched their biggest one-day gain in more than a month on Wednesday as investors were cheered by encouraging U.S. economic data and by hopes China will introduce policies to stem lagging growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,964.31 points, marking its biggest daily advance since Feb. 21. Earlier in the session, the index reached its highest intraday level since March 10.

Institutions and foreigners snapped up 212.7 billion won ($197.06 million) and 80.6 billion won of South Korean stocks, buoying the main bourse. ($1 = 1079.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)