FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end at 3-month high on strong foreign net buying
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Seoul shares end at 3-month high on strong foreign net buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up to their highest closing level in three months on Monday, extending its winning streak to a fourth session as persistent foreign capital inflows offset profit taking by some investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 1,985.61 points, its highest close since Dec. 30. The main index ended the month up 0.3 percent and is down about 1.3 percent for the January-March quarter.

Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for a fourth straight day, picking up a net 318 billion won ($297.4 million)worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. If the amount holds firm, it will be the biggest amount since Oct. 23.

Meanwhile the market showed muted reaction to North Korea undergoing an artillery fire drill off the western coast of the peninsula, with one shell landing in South Korean waters.

$1 = 1069.3000 Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.