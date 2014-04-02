Seoul shares open above 2,000 points for the first time in 3 months

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened above the psychologically important 2,000 point level for the first time in three months on Wednesday morning, tracking Wall Street higher on upbeat U.S. factory activity that improved risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened up 0.4 percent at 2,000.13 points, opening a session above the 2,000 point level for the first time since Jan. 2.

The index is currently at 1,997.77 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; E$diting by Paul Tait)