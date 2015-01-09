Seoul shares, won jump ahead of U.S. jobs data

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares and the won jumped on Friday, in line with their Asian peers on rising hopes for upbeat U.S. payrolls data later in the global day.

The local currency closed onshore trade up 0.6 percent at 1,090.0 against the dollar. It reached its highest intraday level since Dec. 17.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 1,924.70 points, rising for a third day after touching its highest intraday level since Jan. 5.

Foreigners and institutions propped up the main bourse, buying a net 134.7 billion won ($123.72 million) and 103.5 billion won worth of stock, respectively. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)