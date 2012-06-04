FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares tumble to 2-1/2 week low at open
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares tumble to 2-1/2 week low at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares plunged nearly 3 percent to a two-and-a-half week low early on Monday, tracking a heavy sell-off in Wall Street on fears of a global economic slowdown after a weak U.S. jobs report.

Crude oil refiners underperformed amid sharp pullbacks across the board. SK Innovation tumbled 5.5 percent and GS Holdings fell 4.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.85 percent at 1,782.26 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.