Seoul shares tumble to 2-1/2 week low at open

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares plunged nearly 3 percent to a two-and-a-half week low early on Monday, tracking a heavy sell-off in Wall Street on fears of a global economic slowdown after a weak U.S. jobs report.

Crude oil refiners underperformed amid sharp pullbacks across the board. SK Innovation tumbled 5.5 percent and GS Holdings fell 4.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.85 percent at 1,782.26 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)