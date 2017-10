SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares weakened in early deals on Friday as the U.S. fiscal stand-off and the return of the euro zone to recession dampened investor sentiment.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 0.7 percent, while Hyundai Motor was down 0.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,865.23 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)