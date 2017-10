SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell at the market open on Wednesday, dropping to their lowest level in seven months on signs of a deepening debt crisis in Europe and soft U.S. corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.55 percent at 1,766.07 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)