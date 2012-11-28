Seoul shares down as U.S. fiscal concerns weigh

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell at the open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as uncertainties over the prospects for a resolution to the United States’ fiscal woes deflated investor risk appetite.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent in early trading after telecom network equipment maker Ericsson said it was suing Samsung for patent infringement.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1915.55 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)