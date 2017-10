SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched down in early trade on Friday, staying close to three-week highs hit in the previous session, with sentiment cautious due to conflicting comments from U.S. legislators about progress on a deal to avert the “fiscal cliff.”

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.05 percent at 1,933.97 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)