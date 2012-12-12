FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares firmer after global markets rally
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares firmer after global markets rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose early on Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by gains in global markets on expectations that U.S. politicians would resolve their fiscal stand-off and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce fresh stimulus steps.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilder was up 2.2 percent, extending Tuesday’s 3.9 percent gain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,972.44 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)

